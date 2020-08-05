Tufton Capital Management Has $29.20 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,805,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

