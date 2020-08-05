Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 619,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $97,646,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 20,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,038.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

