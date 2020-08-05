Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $15.02 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 83.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

