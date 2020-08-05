Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,791 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 307,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.