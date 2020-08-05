Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,564,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.