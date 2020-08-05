Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 4th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 81.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 619,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $97,646,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 20,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,038.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

