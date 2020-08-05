Congress Park Capital LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

