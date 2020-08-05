Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

