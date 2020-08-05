Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after buying an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,236,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 1,138,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2,124.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

