Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

