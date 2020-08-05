Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

