Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,798 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

