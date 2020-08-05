Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
Featured Article: Preferred Stock
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.