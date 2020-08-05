Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

