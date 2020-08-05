Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

