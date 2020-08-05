Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $426,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

