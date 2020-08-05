Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.24. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $601.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

