Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $83.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.