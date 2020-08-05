Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $640.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.24. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $601.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.