Tseli Lily Yang Sells 39,024 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31.
- On Monday, June 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,657.20.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $254,002.50.
- On Friday, June 19th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $55,416.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $48,512.09.
- On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $37.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
