ValuEngine Upgrades Davita (NYSE:DVA) to “Sell”

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.57 on Monday. Davita has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

