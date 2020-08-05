ValuEngine Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Buy

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

