ValuEngine Upgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to “Sell”

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at $61.86 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.