Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $22.00

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $25.64 on Friday. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.