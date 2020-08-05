Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.