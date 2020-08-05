PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

