PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.45.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
