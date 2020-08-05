Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

