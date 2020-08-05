Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,711 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IQIYI worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. BidaskClub lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

