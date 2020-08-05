Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,530 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,308,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

