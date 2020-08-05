First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lazard worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 49.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 12,671.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

