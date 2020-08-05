Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 956 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

