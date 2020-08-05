ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QEP. Scotiabank increased their target price on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of QEP opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 4.84. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in QEP Resources by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $15,370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

