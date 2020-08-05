MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.77. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

