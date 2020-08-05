Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $54.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

