Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.