Credit Suisse Group Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $159.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,802,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.