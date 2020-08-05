Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 79,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,067,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 344,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

CMCSA opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

