Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 35.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

