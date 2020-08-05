EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $12.50 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

EQT stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EQT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 382,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EQT by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

