Credit Suisse Group Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $102.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

