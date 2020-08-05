Credit Suisse Group Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $102.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades QEP Resources to Sell
MKS Instruments, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share
MKS Instruments, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share
Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec Price Target to $54.00
Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec Price Target to $54.00
Acceleron Pharma Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Acceleron Pharma Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Caterpillar Price Target to $159.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Caterpillar Price Target to $159.00
Comcast Co. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Comcast Co. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report