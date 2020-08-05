Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $101.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

