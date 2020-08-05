Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $101.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.
CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
