Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham Sells 75,265 Shares

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31.

Charter Communications stock opened at $600.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average is $507.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $601.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

