Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham Sells 75,265 Shares

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31.
Charter Communications stock opened at $600.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average is $507.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $601.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
