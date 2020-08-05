Analysts Set Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $8.54

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,006,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,173,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coty by 878.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.