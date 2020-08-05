ValuEngine Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Sell

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DGICA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $109,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 271.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

