ValuEngine Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Sell

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

DXPE stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.76. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

