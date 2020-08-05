8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.40 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades Donegal Group to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Donegal Group to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers DXP Enterprises to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers DXP Enterprises to Sell
8X8 Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
8X8 Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
EuroDry Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
EuroDry Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report