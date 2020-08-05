Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 405.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,378 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.