EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

EDRY stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

