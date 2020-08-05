Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

