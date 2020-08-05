Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

EVBG stock opened at $147.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $331,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,909 shares of company stock worth $8,701,366 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Everbridge by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

