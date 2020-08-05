Deutsche Bank Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $194.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE MOH opened at $186.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.